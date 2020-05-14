Guideline explaining the resumption process of normalcy to civilian life from the 11 of May (Video)

The Ministry of Health has issued a Guideline explaining the resumption process of normalcy to civilian life from the 11th of this month.

It outlines the possible ways of coronavirus transmission, and activities related to manufacturing industries, public and private offices, hospitality industries, restaurants and restaurants, super markets, public transport, hosting events, economic centres and universities as well as temporarily banned public activities.

It also lists the health officials in the districts, and the way to prepare hygiene solutions.

The Director General of Health Services urges the public to comply with this and take steps to restore normalcy to the country.