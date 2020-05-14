සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Pada Season ends -sacred relics return to Pelmadulla (Video)

Friday, 08 May 2020 - 16:15

Sri Pada pilgrimage season ends on the full Vesak full moon poya day.

The procession taking the sacred relics and the statue of the deity Sumana Saman, as well as the 'devabharana' the jewellery of the deities, to the Sri Pada Raja Maha Viharaya in Galpottawala, Pelmadulla, has commenced. Thereby ending the Sri Pada season for 2019/2020.

After completing the poojas and religious ceremonies the sacred relics and the statue of the deity Sumana Saman, as well as the 'devabharana' the jewellery of the deities were placed in a special ‘Ransivi’ house and was taken to the Nallathanniya Buddhist Center this morning.

Our reporter said that a special vehicle procession commenced from Nallathanniya without the participation of devotees under the leadership of Ven. Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thera, Chief Incumbent of Sri Pada, travelling through Bagawanthalawa and Balangoda to Pelmadulla.  

Upon returning to the Pelmadulla Galpottawala temple, the religious and special ceremonies will be held and the sacred relics and the statue of the deity Sumana Saman, as well as the 'devabharana' the jewellery of the deities will be kept  until the next season.



