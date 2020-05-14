If the Director of the Kurunegala Hospital is not transferred, will resort to trade union action - Organization for the protection of the Kurunegala Hospital

The Organization for the protection of the Kurunegala Hospital states that if the transfer given to the Director of the Kurunegala Hospital is not implemented, they will resort to trade union action.

This was mentioned at a press conference convened today.

Director of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital, Dr. Sarath Weerabandara has been transferred to the Health and Indigenous Medicine Service Ministry with effect from May 6, following information received that his actions have disrupted the smooth maintenance of coronavirus prevention programs.

Also, a group of hospital staff staged a protest against his actions on the 4th and later called a press conference saying that only essential services would be carried out until the director was removed from the hospital.

However, the director of the Kurunegala teaching hospital, Dr. Weerabandara told the Hiru news team that there was political revenge behind his transfer. Therefore, the Hiru news team inquired from the Health Ministry Secretary Bhadrani Jayawardena about his statement that he has been transferred due political revenge.

She said that Dr. Sarath Weerabandara has been temporarily assigned to a Ministry following a recommendation made by the Director General of Health on the administrative affairs of the covid -19 crisis.

She also noted that appropriate action will be taken against anyone in the health care sector if there is an obstruction in the administration of the coronavirus administrative matters.

However, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health Bhadrani Jayawardhana told the Hiru news team that the relevant doctor has not yet been found guilty of any misconduct and a formal inquiry is being conducted into the allegations levelled against him.