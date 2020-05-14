Sri Lanka Association of Government Medical Laboratory Technologist send a letter to the President (video)

The Sri Lanka Association of Government Medical Laboratory Technologist has informed the President in a letter that the public confidence in laboratory reports has been diminished by sending PCR tests to the laboratories outside the Ministry of Health to identify covid-19 infections.

The Association points out that 13 such investigations have been found to be flawed.

PCR testing is the most important screening done in Sri Lanka for the detection of covid 19.

Although these tests were being carried out through government laboratories, the Ministry of Health has recently decided to carry out tests through several private laboratories outside the state laboratories.

Accordingly, the Government Medical Laboratory Scientists Association states that PCR tests have been carried out through the laboratories of several institutions including the University of Colombo and Sri Jayewardenepura University and there were several reports that had errors.

The Institute of Medical Laboratory Scientists have referred the matter to the attention of the President through a letter.