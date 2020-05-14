Strict+guidelines+to+reopen+beauty+parlours+and+barber+salons

The government has decided to permit the reopening of beauty parlours and barber salons in areas where curfew is relaxed on 11 May

However, the relevant institutions should carry out their activities in strict adherence to the conditions stipulated by the Ministry of Health.

As a result, a salon can offer services such as cutting and trimming of hair, dyeing of hair, Manicure and Pedicure and waxing of arms and legs. The salons have to limit their services only to the above services described and no other procedures can be performed.

However, procedures in close proximity to the face including shaving is not permitted.

Before opening the salon, the Public Health Inspector should be informed and there is an information sheet that should be submitted to him.

This form can be obtained from the Medical Officer of Health or downloaded from www.health.gov.lk