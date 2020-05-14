Weather+forecast+Saturday+9+May-+Thundershowers+in+several+places+today

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island ;



Condition of Rain: The low pressure area developed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal sea area has gradually weakened further and is now in the south Andaman Sea and Sumatra coast region. Fishing and naval community operating in the deep sea areas are requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Mullaitivu to Trincomalee.



Winds: Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (35-45) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Kankasanturai.



State of Sea: The sea area extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota and sea areas extending from Mannar to Kankasanturai can be fairly rough at times. The other sea area around the island can be moderately rough. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.