Three persons were seriously injured in an accident in the Mankulam area in Mullaitivu that occurred last evening (08).



The accident had occurred when a van traveling from Anuradhapura to Kilinochchi and a lorry traveling from Kilinochchi to Vavuniya had collided.



Police said that three persons who were traveling in the van were injured and rushed to the Kilinochchi hospital.



Mankulam police are conducting further investigations.