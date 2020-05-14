සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Adhere to the ID number guidelines from Monday 11 May

Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 10:48

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that if the general public deviate from the given ID number-based movement plan during curfew times, they will be considered to have violated curfew regulations.

The all island curfew in effect at the moment is to be relaxed at 5.00 am on Monday the 11th May in all districts except Western province and Puttalam district.

Meanwhile, as per the previous notification from the government, People are allowed to leave their homes only to purchase essential items such as food and medicines. They should select the closest outlet located within walking distance from their homes to make such purchases. Even for essential purposes people will be allowed to leave their places of dwelling based on the last digit of their National Identity Cards.

Civilians except those who are essentially required to report to work are requested to remain in their homes.

Accordingly, the public will be allowed to leave the house based on the last digit of the National Identity Card for 5 days of the week. This is only for areas where the curfew is in force and this system does not apply to areas where the curfew is relaxed.

COVID – 19 prevention health recommendations should strictly be adhered to during office hours, public transport and inside shops. They include disinfection, wearing masks, washing hand from time to time and maintaining social distance. The Police and the security forces will vigilantly observe whether these guidelines are followed.

However, DIG Ajith Rohana stated that for those who do not follow the given procedure they will be considered to have violated by curfew regulations.

