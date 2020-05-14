සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Number of deaths in Italy exceeds 30,000

Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 8:37

Number+of+deaths+in+Italy+exceeds+30%2C000

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide has exceeded 4 million. More than 250,000 deaths have also been reported.

Britain passed the 30,000 mark on Wednesday while Spain is Europe's third worst-affected country with more than 26,000 deaths.

Italy has become the first country in the European Union to register more than 30,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of infected people in the country is more than 250,000. Italy has the third highest number of officially recorded coronavirus deaths in the world, after the United States and the UK.

It reported 243 new fatalities - down from 274 the day before - taking the total to 30,201.

Restrictions have begun to ease around the county, but one doctor described the city of Milan as a “time bomb".

There are reports that people in Milan, the capital of Italy's Corona virus center, Lombardy, are exploiting the relaxation.

The mayor of Milan said the city could see a second wave of Coronavirus.

The United States has the highest number of corona related deaths and infections worldwide. There are 78,500 cases of coronavirus deaths and over 1,321,000 infected people reported in the country.

It was also revealed yesterday that Katie Miller, the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, is also infected with the coronavirus.

This comes just a day after a White House staff member was infected. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Kathy Miller is also married to President Trump's staff member Steven Miller.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been subjected to a series of tests after White House workers were exposed to the coronavirus.

So far it has been revealed that they have not been infected with the virus.

 

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.