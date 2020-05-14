සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Balance of the COVID – 19 Fund reaches Rs.900 million

Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 8:40

Thew balance of the COVID – 19 fund has reached Rs.900 million.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Service Association donated Rs.2.8 million to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to help the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund. 

The Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council Fund,  Janaka Ranawaka in Rathnapura and the Ratnapura District Medical Officers’ Association donated Rs. One million, Rs.100,000 and Rs.150,000 respectively to the Fund and the relevant  cheques were handed over to the President by the Governor Tikiri Kobbekaduwa.

The other donations made to the Fund included Rs. 500,000 by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Pensioners’ Association and Rs.300,000 by the Sri Lanka Telecom Buddhist Association.

With the direct donation of Rs. 3.5 million by the Lanka Sugar Company Pvt. Ltd to the Fund   its balance has now surpassed Rs.900 million.

 

