190,000 people across Africa could die in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that nearly 190,000 people across Africa could die in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic if crucial containment measures fail.

The head of the African Zone, Matshidiso Moeti, said that strict control measures should be implemented to prevent such a situation.

The spread of coronavirus in the African continent is slow compared to other regions of the world.

Experts in the World Health Organization point out that measures the control of communicable diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis.

However, in some parts of Africa, there is a risk of coronavirus spreading rapidly.

According to a World Health Organization study, 29 to 44 million people in the African region could be infected with the virus in the first year of the global pandemic.

The World Health Organization states that between 83,000 and 190,000 people could die.

The warning comes as Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, and South Africa and Ivory Coast are taking steps to ease the coronavirus quarantine restrictions.