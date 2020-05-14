Colombo+Stock+market+will+recommence+trading+on+Monday+11+May

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) issuing a statement noted that they will resume trading from Monday 11th May.

The decision has been made in view of the government directive to resume operation of the public and private sector from Monday 11 May.

The President’s Media Division announced that while the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May.

The trading hours stated by the CSE state that the Pre-open session will be from 10.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

The open auction will begin at 11.00 a.m. and regular trading is set to commence after the Open Auction at 11.00 a.m.

The CSE statement indicates that the Market will close - at 1.00 p.m.