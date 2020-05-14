PCR tests in Colombo (Video)

PCR Investigations are still being conducted, as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus virus .

Accordingly, PCRs samples were obtained from Jintupitiya area in Colombo.

In the past few days, PCRs tests have been carried out covering the Colombo housing schemes.

Meanwhile, nearly 528 people were sent home today after the end of the quarantine period.

228 were in the quarantine center situated at the Immigration Center of the 522 Brigade of Thenmaravi - Jaffna.

They are residents of Colombo-12, Bandaranaike Mawatha and Keselwatta Police areas.

Our correspondent stated that sixty-two persons were sent home after completing quarantine at the Kandakadu center in Polonnaruwa.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that they are alert with regard to the close associates of infected navy personnel.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that the total number of coronavirus infections in the country increased to 835 with the diagnosis of 11 patients yesterday while the number of patients who had recovered completely was 240.