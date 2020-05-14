Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 847

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. All three persons are reported to be Navy personnel.

The country total has increased to 847 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-09| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 847

Recovered and discharged - 260

Active cases - 578

New Cases for the day - 12

Observation in Hospitals – 135

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 33,899