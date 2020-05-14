Another 1,200 people displaced due to curfew, sent home to their villages

The fourth phase of the resettlement process of the displaced persons who were unable to return to their villages due to the curfew in the country, was implemented from the Ratmalana Railway Stadium today.

According to a call made to the Presidential Task Force, which has been established at the Prime Minister's offices, nearly 1,200 persons from 10 police divisions of the Mount Lavinia Police were sent to the homes.

This was after a temperature check and disinfecting of the SLTB buses. 40 SLTB buses were used for their transport.

Meanwhile, the low-income people in the Panadura - Keselwatta, Sarikkammulla and Henamulla Grama Seva Divisions allege that they have not been paid the 5,000-rupee allowance.

A member of the Panadura Pradeshiya Sabha stated that this was because persons appealing for the allowance, has also turned up in addition to those who had applied for the allowance.

However, information has been received from the Ambalantota - Manajjawa Grama Niladhari Division today about a mother who has donated the 5,000-allowance given to her, to another family that was fining it even more difficult to survive.