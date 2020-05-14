World death toll due to covid-19, increases to 276,825 (Video)

China says it can help North Korea fight the global coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un informing him of this, according to the Chinese state television.

The Chinese leader said in his letter that China is very concerned about the health of the North Korean people.

Chinese state television said that it has been emphasized that China can assist in achieving positive results against the coronavirus.

However, North Korea continues to state that there are no coronavirus infections in the country.



