10 out of the 12 reported Covid-19 infected persons yesterday from Navy - Army commander

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that out of the 12 coronavirus cases reported yesterday, 10 were from the Navy.



The Army Commander speaking to Hiru TV said that the other two were close associates of the Navy personnel.



He also stated that the ten Navy personnel who had been infected with the virus as well as their close associates were being quarantined in the camps at the point when they were diagnosed.



So far, there have been 847 cases of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka out of which 578 are being treated in hospital.



A total of 260 patients were discharged from hospitals while nine deaths have been reported.