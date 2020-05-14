Chinese+President+exchanges+recorded+messages+with+North+Korean+leader+

Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanges recorded messages with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

The Chinese President first wrote to the North Korean leader saying that he could help protect North Korea from the global coronavirus pandemic.

North Korean leader Kim Jong has sent a recorded message to the Chinese leader, thanking him.

Xinhua news agency said that President Xi Jinping had responded in a recorded message.

The report further stated that the friendly dialogue between the two leaders reflects the strong traditional friendship between China and North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said in his recorded message that the Chinese people, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, have been able to achieve their final victory over the Covid 19.