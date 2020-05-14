Five+Indian+pilots+infected+with+coronavirus+

Five Indian Airlines pilots and two crew members have been infected with the corona virus, Indian media reported today.



It was revealed after 77 pilots of Air India were tested the covid -19 on a priority basis yesterday. Five pilots of the Boeing 787 flights have been infected with the virus.



One of the pilots was last seen on air on the April 20th.



Following the covid 19 global epidemic, India's airline operates only for emergency services.



Accordingly, the airline is currently carrying out an operation to bring in Indians trapped in foreign countries.



As a first step, 326 Indians from London arrived in Mumbai on Sunday.



Over the next week, 64 flights are expected to bring 15,000 Indians who are abroad.