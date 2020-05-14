Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 855

Eight (08) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.



Six were Navy personnel while the two others were repatriated persons from Dubai.

The country total has increased to 855 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 855

Recovered and discharged - 321

Active cases - 525

New Cases for the day - 08

Observation in Hospitals – 116

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 35,323

Date New patients

since 20/4 PCR tests

conducted 10-May 08* tbc 09-May 12* 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated