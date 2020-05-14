Beruwala fishing harbour to continue wholesale operations - No retail sales

The management of the Beruwala fishing harbour says that the retail sale of fish to the general public has been suspended until further notice.
Since 16 March fish was sold wholesale to be distributed throughout the island.
Sunday, 10 May 2020 - 22:44
The management of the Beruwala fishing harbour says that the retail sale of fish to the general public has been suspended until further notice.
Since 16 March fish was sold wholesale to be distributed throughout the island.
Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More
The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More
Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220. USA has reported the highest number... Read More