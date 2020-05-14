සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Monday 11 May: Covid-19, World situation report - Over 4 million infected

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 8:38

Monday+11+May%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report+-+Over+4+million+infected

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,180,305. 

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 283,860.  

Meanwhile, 1,490,776 infected patients have recovered.

There are 2,405,669 active patients around the world while 47,038 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

In the last 24 hours in India, there were 111 deaths. The total number of infected persons reported from India is 67,161.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,367,638
  • Spain                    264,663
  • United Kingdom    219,183
  • Italy                      219,070
  • Russia                  209,688

Global death count
Around the world 283,860 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 80,787 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         80,787
  • UK                           31,855
  • Italy                          30,560
  • Spain                       26,621
  • France                     26,380      

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 11/05/2020.

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.