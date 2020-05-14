සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Declare the gazette notification for election on June 20, null and void – petition to be heard today

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 10:04

Several fundamental rights petitions requesting that the gazette notification issued by the Election Commission to hold the parliamentary election on 20 June be declared that it is against the provisions of the Constitution and to nullify the said gazette notification are scheduled to be taken up for hearing today at the Supreme Court.

Accordingly, the petitions will be heard by a three judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Murdhu Fernando and S. Thurairajah.

Initially a fundamental rights petition was filed by Attorney at law, Charitha Gunaratne and subsequently more than 10 factions including several political parties as well as the Samagi Jana Balavegaya and NGO activists filed petitions.

Filing these fundamental rights petitions at the Supreme Court, the petitioners say that the decision made by the Election Commission to postpone to 20 June, the General Election which was to have been held on 25 April is against the constitution and that according to the constitution Parliament should be convened within three months of dissolving it.

Petitioners say that by not doing so, the supreme power of the public has been violated.

The respondents named in the petition are Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, its members attorney-at-law N. J. Abeysekera, Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole and the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, a special discussion of the Election Commission is due to be held tomorrow.

The Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya and its members are due to participate in this discussion to be held in the morning tomorrow.

The Attorney General Dappula De Livera informed the chairman of the Election Commission on 4 May that to act according to the process of the law mentioned, when holding the 2020 General Election.

This was in response to an inquiry made by the Election Commission whether accepting of nominations on 17, 18 and 19 March which had been declared government holidays due to the Covid-19 virus presented a legal problem or not.

Anyhow, on the following day the Chairman of the Election Commission said that this information will be presented to the Election Commission which will be meeting in the future.

Accordingly, attention will be focused on this matter at the Election Commission meeting scheduled for tomorrow. At the same time, all Secretaries of political parties which have formed alliances have been summoned to the Election Commission tomorrow evening.

 

