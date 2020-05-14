People+complain+of+inadequate+transport+facilities+to+report+to+work

People complain that there are inadequate transport facilities for people coming to Colombo from outstations.



They point out that they have been waiting in line for over an hour even though they have been informed that the buses will be deployed.



Meanwhile, curfew in all districts except Colombo and Gampaha was lifted this morning.



Although the curfew is enforced in the Colombo district, public and private sector employees have been given the opportunity to report for duty on essential services.



However, the Avissawella Hiru reporter Somasiri Hinguralaarachchi stated that due to the inadequate transport facilities, people are waiting in long queues.