සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Minister requests a report on running SLTB buses – private bus owners are summoned too

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 13:33

Minister+requests+a+report+on+running+SLTB+buses+%E2%80%93+private+bus+owners+are+summoned+too

Although employees of the government and private sector had been asked to report for work today, there were allegations that the transport facilities in many areas were inadequate.

Our Correspondents said that commuters alleged that office services were not adequate this morning for them to come to Colombo from outside areas.

We made an inquiry about this allegation from the Minister of Passenger Transport Management, Mahinda Amaraweera.

He responded by saying that although there was some success in office transport using buses of the Sri Lanka Transport Board, problems did arise in certain places.

He said that the reason was the shortage of bus drivers and conductors arriving for work.

At the same time, Minister Amaraweera has requested a report from all Bus Depots regarding this morning’s office transport.

By last week, private bus owners’ unions said that if a fuel subsidy is provided, they are prepared to run their buses. Anyhow, Cabinet approval was not granted for this.

Within such a background, the Transport Minister has summoned private bus unions for a discussion tomorrow, the President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Union Gemunu Wijeratne said.

It is reported that exactly half of the group which had requested railway transport facilities, had not used them, this morning.

During an inquiry made by the Railway Department it has been revealed that the main reason for this was that commuters faced difficulties in coming to the Railway Stations.

When a train began its journey from Beliatta, there was only one commuter on board our Hiru Correspondent said.

In response to an inquiry we made Deputy General Manager V. S. Polwattage said that he hopes to hold discussions with transport authorities today in connection with the difficulties that commuters are facing in travelling to Railway Stations.

Anyhow, it has been reported that within the Colombo District, reporting for work in both state and private sector organizations remained at a high level.

At the same time there were outstandingly fewer persons who arrived at government offices to obtain services and District Secretary Pradeep Yasaratne said that there was a shortage of consumers coming into shops and sales outlets in Colombo as well.

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.