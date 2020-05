The Ministry of Health said that the total number of recoveries from the Coronavirus has increased to 343.

This was with another 22 persons who had fully recovered and discharged from hospital today.

The Epidemiology Unit said that another 511 are being treated under medical supervision, currently.

Health Sectors succeeded in confirming that the number of infected persons in this country is now 863, up to now.

Nine deaths were reported due to the Coronavirus.