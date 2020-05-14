සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Men at more risk of contracting the Coronavirus – French residents free to go outdoors

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 14:17

A European Study Team has discovered during latest research that men are at a higher risk of contracting the Coronavirus.  

It was said that since the level of A. C. E. 2 enzyme being higher in males they are at higher risk of being infected with the Coronavirus.

The A. C. E. 2 enzyme is there in the vicinity of the heart, kidneys and other organs and it is said that the enzyme in relation to the virus developing in the lungs carries out an active role.

Meanwhile, Disneyland – Shanghai in China which was seriously affected by the Coronavirus and closed for a period three and a half months reopened for the public today.

The Administration of Disneyland said that the income of the company fell by 91 percent during the first three months of this year. They also said that they will have to face a loss of 1.4 billion Dollars in the upcoming quarters.

With restrictions and bans in France being relaxed, foreign reports said that French people were allowed for the first time to go outside without permits and walk about outdoors.

Barcelona and the capital of Madrid in Spain also allowed people to visit restaurants and taverns.

Subsequent to it being confirmed that the Media Secretary of Mike Pence, the Vice President had contracted the Coronavirus the Vice President was sent for self-quarantine. However, it was later confirmed through tests that he had not been infected the virus.

Foreign reports said that accordingly, the Vice President is due to end his self-quarantine and arrive at the White House today.

In the meantime, train services in India are due to commence tomorrow. Accordingly it has been planned to run 15 trains under the initial phase.

Railway services were suspended for more than a month in India and 13,000 trains run in India per day and transport facilities are provided to approximately 23 million persons.

