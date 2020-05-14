A+petition+against+the+gazette+notification+issued+regarding+final+rites+of+persons+dying+due+to+the+Coronavirus

A fundamental rights petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court requesting the granting of an injunction order to nullify the extraordinary gazette notification issued by the government on how the final rites of persons who die due to the Coronavirus should be carried out.

This petition has been filed at the Supreme Court by a social activist resident in the Kesbewa area.

Several persons including the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe and the Attorney General have been named as respondents in this petition.

The petitioner has said that the extraordinary gazette notification on how the final rites of persons who die due to contracting the Coronavirus should be carried out was issued on 11 April.

Through this gazette notification which has been issued under the second and third clauses of the Quarantine Act, as a condition has been imposed that any person dying due to the Coronavirus has to be cremated, the opportunity to bury such a body has been completely removed, the petitioner has said.

While it has been declared, according to criterion issued by the World Health Organization that a person because of the Coronavirus can be interred, this gazette notification issued by the government is not accurate. This has been emphasized in the petition submitted.

Accordingly, the petitioner has requested that a verdict be issued that this said gazette notification is annulled and until the petition has been heard and a verdict issued, he has asked that the gazette notification be suspended.