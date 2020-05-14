සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A petition against the gazette notification issued regarding final rites of persons dying due to the Coronavirus

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 16:11

A+petition+against+the+gazette+notification+issued+regarding+final+rites+of+persons+dying+due+to+the+Coronavirus

A fundamental rights petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court requesting the granting of an injunction order to nullify the extraordinary gazette notification issued by the government on how the final rites of persons who die due to the Coronavirus should be carried out.

This petition has been filed at the Supreme Court by a social activist resident in the Kesbewa area.

Several persons including the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe and the Attorney General have been named as respondents in this petition.

The petitioner has said that the extraordinary gazette notification on how the final rites of persons who die due to contracting the Coronavirus should be carried out was issued on 11 April.

Through this gazette notification which has been issued under the second and third clauses of the Quarantine Act, as a condition has been imposed that any person dying due to the Coronavirus has to be cremated, the opportunity to bury such a body has been completely removed, the petitioner has said.

While it has been declared, according to criterion issued by the World Health Organization that a person because of the Coronavirus can be interred, this gazette notification issued by the government is not accurate. This has been emphasized in the petition submitted.

Accordingly, the petitioner has requested that a verdict be issued that this said gazette notification is annulled and until the petition has been heard and a verdict issued, he has asked that the gazette notification be suspended.

 

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.