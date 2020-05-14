A businessman who refused to sell rice, taken into custody

The Consumer Affairs Authority took into custody this afternoon, a businessman from Fifth Cross Street – Pettah, on the allegation that he refused to sell rice.

He was arrested since he rejected selling approximately 300 bundles of rice.

It has been revealed that the businessman had rejected selling the rice and later sold it at a higher price.

A spokesman of the Consumer Affairs Authority who joined in the raid told the Hiru News Team that bills in relation to these transactions had also been discovered.