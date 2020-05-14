Offices of the Education Ministry commence services in compliance with all recommendations of the Ministry of Health (photographs)

Government ministries, departments and corporations as well as many organizations in the private sector were temporarily closed from 16 March due to outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country. As a result many government employees carried out their duties from their homes during the past few weeks.

From today, based on recommendations of the Ministry of Health, officials of government institutions, on previous notices issued by their heads, in accordance with the control of the spread of the virus, commenced work and an opportunity was provided for them to report to work.

Accordingly, on the instructions of the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dallas Alahapperuma and on the permission of the Secretary to the Ministry of Education all officials who were summoned based on priority service requirements reported for work today (11).

The Ministry of Education had set up relevant health protection facilities and equipment based on the advice of health authorities which had to be complied with by ministries when summoning government employees back to work.













