Major+General+Sanjeewa+Munasinghe+appointed+Secretary+to+the+Ministry+of+Health

Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe, the Director General of Army Medical Services and former Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps, has been appointed as Secretary to the Ministry of Health.
Monday, 11 May 2020 - 16:13
Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe, the Director General of Army Medical Services and former Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps, has been appointed as Secretary to the Ministry of Health.
Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More
The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More
Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220. USA has reported the highest number... Read More