Due to a disturbance existing in the lower atmosphere in the vicinity of the island, somewhat of an increase in rainy conditions can be expected during the upcoming 36 hours, the Meteorology Department said.

The Meteorology Department said that accordingly, certain areas in the provinces of Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern, Western, Northcentral, Northwestern and Eastern could experience rain.

The Department said further that rains could exceed 100 mm.