A special discussion relevant to the transport sector including the Sri Lanka Transport Board, the Railway Department, the private buses and three-wheelers is scheduled to be held today at the Passenger Transport Management Ministry with subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera at the chair.



Although with the commencement of activities for bringing back the country to normalcy yesterday, with trains and SLTB buses resuming transportation, a discussion is due to be held today for continuing the service systematically.



All trade unions representing the transport sector will also participate in today’s discussion.



Meanwhile, the railway department said that today 10 trains will operate from several locations bound for Colombo Fort in accordance with quarantine regulations.