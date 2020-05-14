සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Be careful when reopening countries closed due to Covid-19 – Advice from the WHO

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 - 9:55

Be+careful+when+reopening+countries+closed+due+to+Covid-19+%E2%80%93+Advice+from+the+WHO

The World Health Organization says that reopening of countries which were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic should be carried out with utmost care.

At a virtual media briefing held yesterday in Geneva, head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus commended certain countries for keeping under control the number of infected persons and deaths.

He identified saving lives by controlling the spread of the virus as a very good omen.

However, he emphasized that when countries relax strict restrictions they have to do so with extreme care.

The number of persons infected with the Coronavirus across the country is now 4, 253,000 and the number of deaths reported is 287,250.

The highest number of infections, 1, 385,000 is reported from the United States of America and the number of deaths in that country is more than 81,000.

The number of deaths reported from New York only, which was the worst affected state, is 26,600.

While the number infected with the Coronavirus and deaths reported are rising in the USA, President Trump has once again targeted China with fault and allegations.

At the media briefing held yesterday in the White House, a journalist of Asian origin asked President Trump why even though a successful method of testing has been deployed the number of deaths due to the virus in that country was rising daily.

President Trump who said that it was a question that should not be asked of him but from China, left the media briefing, annoyed.

Meanwhile, even though only 2009 deaths have been reported in Russia, the number of persons infected has increased to 223,000 there.

Accordingly, the highest number of infected persons reported apart from the USA, Spain and the United Kingdom is from Russia.

Anyhow, President Vladimir Putin declared that the country which was in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, will be opened from today.

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.