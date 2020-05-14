සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Information regarding a gang which extorts money over the mobile phone stating that names are included in the Easter Sunday attacks

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 - 10:20

The Defence Ministry requests the public to be aware of a scam to extort money using a method of payment based on mobile phones, threatening people.

This request was made subsequent to a financial fraud being revealed carried out using Ez Cash on mobile phones by an organized team.

It was revealed further that the persons who extort money had told some individuals that in order to get their names removed from investigations being carried out into the Easter Sunday attacks of last year, to pay them a sum of Rs. 25,000 using a mobile phone digital money exchange system.

Information has been received that in order to extort money from members of families of those in remand, prisoners in jails posing as the Police are carrying out this fraud through a money payment system and also making threats.

Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne has instructed the police to carry out an investigation into this fraud.

If telephone calls have been received from such fraudsters, the Ministry of Defence requests the public to complain to the nearest Police Station or call 119 immediately. 

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



