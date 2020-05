International Nurses Day falls today (12).

International Nurses Day has been named after the birthday of Florence Nightingale who was the mother of the nursing service and rendered immense service on behalf of nurses.

It is of significance that today is the 200 birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale which is International Nurses Day.

The theme declared by the International Nurses Council this year is “Let us raise our voices as nurses to raise the standard of health globally.”