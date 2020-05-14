Historic day regarding the public health and the law of this country - DIG Ajith Rohana (video)

DIG Attorney-at-Law Ajith Rohana said that it is possible that certain human rights activists and some who depend on foreign money would have expected that as in countries such as Italy, in Sri Lanka a larger number of people would die due to the Coronavirus.

He made this comment when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ telecast on Hiru TV this morning (12).

Expressing his views on certain people going to Court saying that the quarantine curfew law was not legal, he said further that the verdict given by the Chief Magistrate of Gampaha yesterday (11) was a historic one.

He said that it was clear from the Court verdict that at the end of this health problem, what can be used is the quarantine act and not the public protection act.