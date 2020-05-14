Period for accepting postal voting applications, extended

The time period for Returning Officers to hand over applications for postal voting to the Election Secretariat office, has been extended.

The relevant applications were to have been handed over on 28 April and the Election Commission announced that due to the curfew situation that existed the time period has been extended.

Accordingly, the postal voting applications should be handed over to the relevant District Secretariat office, Election Office or the Election Secretariat office at Rajagiriya before 4.00 pm on 14 May.