If the Southwest Monsoon is activated, a warning regarding a disaster situation

If the Southwest Monsoon becomes active this time, the Meteorology Department warns that a disaster situation could arise.

They have predicted that disasters such as floods, earth-slips and strong winds could take place.

With the present Coronavirus situation that exists in the country if the Southwest becomes activated, the Department of Government Information in a statement issued said that managing it would be a process of severe risk.

At the same time, due to the situation that has been created in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has not been possible to gather people together and raise awareness among them either.

The Department said that as a result, attention should be focused on it and it would be suitable to pre-plan.