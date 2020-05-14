Stock market turnover exceeds Rs 3 billion - CSE

First Circuit Breaker –After commencement of trading of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) for the day, a Market Halt to be imposed for 30 minutes in the event the S&P SL20 index drops by 5%. Second Circuit Breaker – Having re-commenced trading after the cooling off period of 30 minutes following the S&P SL20 drop of 5%, if the S&P SL20 index drops again by another 2.5%, a Market Halt to be imposed for another 30 minutes. Third Circuit Breaker - Upon re-commencing trading subsequent to cooling off period of 30 minutes following the S&P SL20 drop of 2.5% (altogether S&P SL20 has dropped by 7.5%) if the S&P SL20 index drops by a further 2.5% (S&P SL20 index has fallen altogether by 10% for the day), trading will be halted and the market shall be closed for the day.

The turnover of the Colombo Stock Exchange crosses Rs 3 Billion today according to the Securities Exchange Commission.Transactions in the Colombo Stock Exchange was temporarily halted today (12 May), when the S&P SL 20 index fell more than 5 percent.Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka having taken in to consideration the prevailing market conditions has amended the current methodology pertaining to IndexBased Circuit Breakers by introducing a Three Tiered Circuit Breaker structure.Accordingly, a Three Tiered Circuit Breaker structure has been introduced in order to strengthen the capital market and ensure that precautionary measures are in place to eradicate distortion in the S&P SL20 Index by providing a layered approach as enumerated below;Three Tiered Circuit Breaker Structure