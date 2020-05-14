සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sri Lanka de-listed from the list of High Risk 3rd Countries by European Commission - CBSL

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 - 12:16

Sri+Lanka+de-listed+from+the+list+of+High+Risk++3rd+Countries+by+European+Commission+-+CBSL

According to Central Banks sources, the European Commission has de-listed Sri Lanka from its list of High Risk Third Countries with Anti- Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Strategic Deficiencies published on May 07, 2020.

Sri Lanka was listed as a high risk third country by the EU in February 2018, subsequent to Sri Lanka being identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as a jurisdiction with strategic AML/CFT deficiencies in its Compliance Document which is more commonly identified as “the Grey List” in October 2017. Upon listing, a time bound Action Plan to address the strategic deficiencies identified was assigned to Sri Lanka.

Since the listing by the FATF, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) together with other stakeholders had taken a series of effective and tangible steps to implement the FATF Action Plan well within the given time frame and accordingly, the FATF delisted Sri Lanka from its Compliance Document (a.k.a. “the Grey List”) at its Plenary held during 13-18 October 2019 in Paris.

The revised list of EU high risk third countries together with an Action Plan for comprehensive Policy on preventing money laundering and terrorist financing will be forwarded to the EU Council and Parliament for adoption.

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.