Random P.C.R. tests to be carried out further

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 - 14:16

Director of the Epidemiology Unit Consultant Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the random P.C.R. tests being carried out will continue further.

Meanwhile, with the identification of six new infected patients yesterday (11) the total number of infected persons in Sri Lanka increased to 869, the Epidemiology Unit said.

Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all six of the newly identified patients were members of the Welisara Navy Camp.

Their samples were subjected to testing at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

In addition the total number of patients who recovered was 343 yesterday and today another 22 have recovered and left hospital.

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 37,662

Date

PCR tests

conducted

11-May

1,057

10-May

1,282

09-May

1,424

08-May

1,821

07-May

1,553

06-May

1,147

05-May

1,491

04-May

986

03-May

1,636

02-May

1,681

01-May

1,107

30-Apr

1,397

29-Apr

1,545

28-Apr

1,139

27-Apr

1,869

26-Apr

1,075

25-Apr

816

24-Apr

876

23-Apr

1,141

22-Apr

774

21-Apr

650

20-Apr

642
