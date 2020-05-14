සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Election Commission meets –meeting of coalition party secretaries in the evening

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 - 14:10

Election+Commission+meets+%E2%80%93meeting+of+coalition+party+secretaries+in+the+evening

The Election Commission is at present meeting at the Commission under the chairmanship of Mahinda Deshapriya.

The commission which comprises of three members, is discussing today (12) several Commission papers, a top official said.

It is reported that the upcoming election too will be subject to discussion. At the same time, sources of the Commission said that methods of health protection in relation to holding the election and allocating of numbers for candidates will also be discussed.

Meanwhile, three special discussions in relation to the election to be held on 20 June are due to be held today (12) and tomorrow (13).

Also, the Election Commission has summoned for a discussion secretaries of coalition parties and tomorrow a discussion is scheduled to be held with single parties, a Commission official said.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court ordered yesterday (11) that the petitions filed by seven factions including Lawyer Charitha Gunaratne will be taken up for consideration on 18 and 19 of this month. These petitions request the Court to issue an order that the Gazette Notification issued by the Election Commission on holding the Parliamentary Election on 20 June is against the provisions of the Constitution.

This was when the petition filed by Lawyer Charitha Gunaratne was taken up for hearing today in the presence of a bench of three judges comprising of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Murdhu Fernando and S. Thurairajah.

Individuals who wish to become intermediaries to these petitions have to make requests from the Supreme Court prior to 3.00 pm today.

Meanwhile, the period of time given to Returning Officers to hand over to the Election Secretariat, applications for postal voting has been extended.

The relevant applications were due to be accepted on 28 April but the Election Commission said this period was extended due to the curfew that was in force.

Accordingly, applications for postal voting should be handed over to the District Secretariat of the relevant district, the Election office or the Election Secretariat at Rajagiriya before 4.00 pm on 14 May.

 

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.