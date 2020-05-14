Although the curfew has been relaxed, the compliance of the people is unsatisfactory

In the process to bring back to normalcy, the lives of people, by relaxing the curfew, DIG Ajith Rohana said that the contribution provided by the people is not at a satisfactory level.

He made this comment when he participated in the Hiru TV ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme this morning (12).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Administration said that work at government institutions which commenced while the curfew was in force will be subject to observation in the upcoming two weeks.

Responding to an inquiry made by the Hiru News team, the Ministry Secretary J. J. Rathnasiri said that the procedure that is in operation will be continued further.

He emphasized that state institutions and services will be open to the public in the future, only if the spread of the Coronavirus is under control and a good situation is created.

At the same time, a special discussion has commenced between the Sri Lanka Transport Board, the Railway Department, Private Buses and three-wheeler drivers regarding problems in the field of transport at the transport Ministry under the patronage of Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

Attention will be focused on problems that arose with commencing public transport services, problems being faced by persons engaged in employment in those fields and their requests.

All Employees’ Trade Unions representing the field of Transport have also joined this discussion.

General Secretary of the All Ceylon Private Bus Owners Union, Anjana Priyanjith said that he hopes to make a request during this discussion to make arrangements to grant them the fuel subsidy that was requested in order to run private buses.