Permission to transport passengers in Trains, SLTB and private buses according to the number of seats except in Colombo and Gampaha Districts

Approval has been granted to transport passengers in both Sri Lanka Transport Board and Private buses as well as on trains according to the number of seats available, in all districts of the island except in Colombo and Gampaha districts.



According to this approval granted, priority will be given to persons who report to their work places in both the state and private sector, according to the announcement made by the Ministry of Transport Management Services.

The decision was taken regarding formalizing transport services during a discussion held with minister Mahinda Amaraweera at the Ministry of Transport today. Transport authorities, ministry officials as well as representatives of unions engaged in passenger transport services participated in the discussion.

The Minister also requested the public not to use transport services for unnecessary travel.

It is compulsory to wear protective face mask when traveling in buses.

Ministry of Transport Management Services announced that train season ticket and tickets for those who do not have season tickets will be issued from tomorrow, however, it is compulsory to submit the work identity card to obtain tickets.



