Ministry of Education issues circular, operational safety guidelines for schools and other educational institutions

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 - 16:40

The Education Ministry has issued a circular to schools and other educational institutions.  

The Ministry issued this circular yesterday (11) in relation to readying schools and other educational institutes by taking steps to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In a statement issued, the Ministry of Education said that this circular has been prepared according to guidelines submitted by the Director General of Health Services of the Ministry of Health on how school premises should be maintained to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Accordingly, it has been emphasized that health protection within relevant premises should be ensured by maintaining Health Promotion Committees active in all provinces and at zonal and institutional level.

This circular and code of instructions issued in conjunction with it contains, as sections which should be fulfilled, setting up facilities to wash hands, at entrance and exit gates to schools/educational institutions as well as near toilets, providing facilities for continuous water supply, if the school or institution has been used for any other purpose, ending those tasks three days prior to commencing school, cleaning of institutional premises, taking steps to disinfect all places, subsequent to opening schools and institutions, maintaining a sick room for those who show symptoms of illness, raising awareness among staff and assigning relevant responsibilities, raising awareness among parents, school communities and community of past pupils, making arrangements to maintain individual and social distancing, disposing of waste and cleaning the environment, focusing proper attention on mental health and psycho-social requirements as well as much more advise. This circular will be issued to all provinces, zonal divisions, education authorities and heads of other educational institutions.

Subsequent to ensuring that health protection is fully confirmed by following correctly, advice on health protection provided by health authorities, at schools, pirivenas, faculties, teaching colleges and all other educational institutions, a decision will be made regarding reopening of relevant institutions and schools, the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dallas Alahapperuma has said in a statement issued.

