Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 872

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 872 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, 23 more patients who had been receiving treatment for coronavirus infection have completely recovered from the illness. Ministry of Health stated that they have been discharged from their respective hospitals.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries recorded in the country stands at 366 cases.

The Navy said that 52 of their members have recovered fully from the Coronavirus infection and left hospital.



Meanwhile, 19 navy personnel who received treatment for the Covid-19 virus infection, were released from hospital yesterday. Fourteen of these navy personnel were treated at the Navy hospital and two at the Mulleriyawa Hospital, and another two at the Homgama Hospital. The other member of the Navy received treatment at the Welikanda Hospital and recovered.

In a statement issued, the Navy said that although these personnel left hospital, they will be in quarantine for another 14-day period based on health advice.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-12| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 872

Recovered and discharged – 366

Active cases – 497

New Cases for the day - 03

Observation in Hospitals – 117

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 37,662

Date New patients

since 20/4 PCR tests

conducted 12-May 03* Tbc* 11-May 06* 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated