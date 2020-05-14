Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 872

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 872 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile, 23 more patients who had been receiving treatment for coronavirus infection have completely recovered from the illness. Ministry of Health stated that they have been discharged from their respective hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 recoveries recorded in the country stands at 366 cases.
The Navy said that 52 of their members have recovered fully from the Coronavirus infection and left hospital.
Meanwhile, 19 navy personnel who received treatment for the Covid-19 virus infection, were released from hospital yesterday. Fourteen of these navy personnel were treated at the Navy hospital and two at the Mulleriyawa Hospital, and another two at the Homgama Hospital. The other member of the Navy received treatment at the Welikanda Hospital and recovered.
In a statement issued, the Navy said that although these personnel left hospital, they will be in quarantine for another 14-day period based on health advice.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-12| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 872
Recovered and discharged – 366
Active cases – 497
New Cases for the day - 03
Observation in Hospitals – 117
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 37,662
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
12-May
|
03*
|
Tbc*
|
11-May
|
06*
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated