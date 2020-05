The showery condition over the island is likely to enhance to some extent, due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka during next few days.



Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island in the evening or night.



Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Southern and Western provinces during the morning too.



Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some placesin Southern, Central, and Uva provinces and in Ampara district.