Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 879

Seven (07) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
Nine out of the ten cases reported were from the Navy.
The country total has increased to 879 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-12| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 879
Recovered and discharged – 366
Active cases – 504
New Cases for the day - 10
Observation in Hospitals – 117
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 37,662
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
12-May
|
10*
|
Tbc*
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated