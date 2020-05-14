Minister+Bandula+Gunawardena+invites+anyone+Challenging+the+government+for+a+debate+

The minister was responding to a query raised by a journalist today, regarding the opposition's allegations regarding the Rs 5,000 concessionary allowance at the press briefing called at the Department of Government Information.
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 - 20:00
Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More
The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More
Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220. USA has reported the highest number... Read More